Watch Tanaav Teaser: Sudhir Mishra's show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core

The makers of 'Tanaav' on Friday officially shared the teaser of their upcoming show.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, 'Tanaav' tells the story of a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage.

Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, 'Tanaav' is a socio-political action drama with family at its core.

'Tanaav' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

Created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, the show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

The show features an outstanding cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth amongst others.