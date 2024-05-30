WATCH: Rajinikanth Sets Out On Spiritual Journey; Refuses To Comment On Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

After finishing up filming his next movie, Vettaiyan, superstar Rajinikanth has embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to the Himalayas. He started his journey in Chennai and has reached Dehradun.

In a video interview with News 18, the actor was questioned about his spritual journey. To which, he said, “I go there every year. I will visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Baba cave. It gives me a new experience every time.”

He was also questioned about if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the Lok Sabha elections, he expressed, “No comments. No political questions, please.” He also refused to answer questions about the ongoing debate in Tamil Nadu on whether lyrics or music is more important for a song.

He was also spotted in Dehradun, and while speaking to ANI, he said that the world need spirituality, as it’s important for every human being. "Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquility, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God," he said.

After receiving a Golden Visa, Rajinikanth just returned from a vacation to the United Arab Emirates. He also went to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi when he was there. Many videos and pictures of him seeking blessing at the temple went viral on social media. Speaking about his visit to ANI, the actor said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt."

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil language sports action film Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews.

He will kickstart the shooting for his upcoming film after returning from Himalayas. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Sun Pictures. Coolie marks the 171st film of the Superstar. It will be releasing in 2025.