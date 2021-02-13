Watch: Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment (OTT) 2020

We are indeed very happy and honoured to receive the award for the best original score for Bandish Bandits. We would like to thank The Daily Eye and The Free Press Journal.

It is lovely to be recognised for this soundtrack because it is a different project and it’s lovely to see people respond so beautifully to classical music. It makes us very happy to get this award.

The music has got classical bandish, thumri, qawwali, tarana…all these things which are Indian classical elements and of course there are some fusion world music tracks too. There were so many different genres… and it feels good that it was this widely accepted, especially by the youth, by the millennials. We would like to thank the makers of Bandish Bandits, our producers, Amrit (Amritpal Singh Bindra) and Anand Tiwari, the director of the series, and also Amazon for giving us an opportunity to do something, which we normally wouldn’t have got a chance to do.

Winner: Applause Entertainment

Deepak Segal (Head of content, Applause) and Priya Jhavar (Creative director at Applause)

Category: Best Web Series -- Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Platform: SonyLIV