 WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' Before Kissing Raghav Chadha Post Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' Before Kissing Raghav Chadha Post Wedding

WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' Before Kissing Raghav Chadha Post Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' Before Kissing Raghav Chadha Post Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

On September 24, 2023, Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at The Leela Palace in the presence of their close friends and family.

Now, an inside video from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is doing the rounds on social media. After the jaimala ceremony, the couple can be seen posing at the mandap.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress engages in a fun banter with her wedding guests. She was seen shouting "stop it" and adding "behave." Soon after, Parineeti went on to plant a kiss on Raghav's cheek.

Check out the video:

Read Also
WATCH: Raghav Chadha, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Perform Bhangra Ahead Of Wedding With Parineeti Chopra
article-image
Read Also
Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Customised Kaleeras: From Ek Onkar & Om To Pancakes & London Bus
article-image

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav shared official photos from their wedding with the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a stunning ecru-coloured lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She also wore a veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it in Hindi. Raghav, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani set and matching turban, which were designed by his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May of this year at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, along with Akshay Kumar. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

Read Also
WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Smiling As She Walks Down The Aisle To Marry Raghav Chadha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sex Education Review: Laurie Nun’s Thought Provoking Series Hits The Right Spot

Sex Education Review: Laurie Nun’s Thought Provoking Series Hits The Right Spot

SRK's Dunki And Prabhas' Salaar To Clash At The Box-Office, This Christmas?

SRK's Dunki And Prabhas' Salaar To Clash At The Box-Office, This Christmas?

Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before...

Oops! Asha Bhosle Congratulates Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji For 'Winning Gold' In Asian Games Even Before...

SEE: Waheeda Rehman's Timeless Beauty In Pictures

SEE: Waheeda Rehman's Timeless Beauty In Pictures

Pooja Hegde To Marry Mumbai-Based Cricketer? Here's What We Know

Pooja Hegde To Marry Mumbai-Based Cricketer? Here's What We Know