WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Asks Guests To 'Behave' Before Kissing Raghav Chadha Post Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

On September 24, 2023, Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, at The Leela Palace in the presence of their close friends and family.

Now, an inside video from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is doing the rounds on social media. After the jaimala ceremony, the couple can be seen posing at the mandap.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress engages in a fun banter with her wedding guests. She was seen shouting "stop it" and adding "behave." Soon after, Parineeti went on to plant a kiss on Raghav's cheek.

Check out the video:

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav shared official photos from their wedding with the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a stunning ecru-coloured lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She also wore a veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it in Hindi. Raghav, on the other hand, wore an ivory sherwani set and matching turban, which were designed by his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May of this year at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, along with Akshay Kumar. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)