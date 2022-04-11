Watch 'Oh My Dog' Trailer: Arun Vijay's film promises to be a perfect treat for every kid and pet lover

Promising to be a perfect treat for every kid and pet lover this summer, Prime Video unveiled the trailer of 'Oh My Dog'.

Produced by 2D Entertainment and helmed by Sarov Shanmugam, the family entertainer is an emotional story about a kid Arjun (portrayed by Arnav Vijay) and a pup Simba, who share an inseparable bond, winning the hearts of people everywhere they go. The movie will release on April 21in Tamil and Telugu.

'Oh My Dog' brings together three generations of a family, real-life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. Additionally, it also features Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, actor-producer and founder of 2D Entertainment, Suriya said, "Oh My Dog is a beautiful story throwing light on the friendship between man and his best friend along with touching upon important values of unconditional love, friendship and kindness. It’s a film that every family should watch together, especially kids and pet lovers. An emotionally engaging tale like this deserves to travel far and wide, and we are glad that it's premiering globally on Prime Video, all set to entertain children this summer.'

“Oh My Dog is one of the most special projects of my career and personally a landmark movie for our entire family for multiple reasons. Not only was I thrilled to work with my father and my son, who makes his debut, in the film but being a parent and father to Arnav made me realize the importance of movies that cater to young audiences. The film is a true family entertainer and I look forward to the story inspiring children to retain their honesty, innocence and virtues,” said, lead actor, Arun Vijay.

“Oh My Dog is a movie that is rich in emotions. It delves deep into the lessons that we are all taught as kids but forget as we grow up owing to the pressure of responsibilities. The movie portrays how children with their strong will power and values, can show adults the right path. It was a delightful experience to work with Vijaykumar sir, Arun and Arnav, as we were able to witness three generation of actors delivering their best performances,” said, director, Sarov Shanmugam.

'Oh My Dog' is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies; music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

The film is part of the 4-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:48 PM IST