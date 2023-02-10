WATCH: Nawazuddin Siddique's estranged wife secretly records video while in conversation with actor | File pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique's estranged wife on Friday shared a video along with a long note saying she regrets giving away 18 years of her life to a man who didn't value her.

Aaliya Nawazuddin has levelled several allegations on the actor calling him a cheater and a person who stooped so low that she regrets giving her time and love to him. In the video shared by Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddique is seen standing on the gate of a house having a discussion with her ex-wife while she secretly records a video of the incident. She goes on to narrate past incidents and express anger over Nawaz accepting their first child and rejecting the younger one.

The note shared by Aaliya Nawazuddin reads, "I regret giving my 18years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes. Firstly,I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life.

At that time, he did not even had money for food hence I and his brother Mr.Shamas-Uddin managed everything without any personal benefit.

Then we got married in the year 2010 and post 1year I deliver a child.

Also, I sold my flat given by my mother for delivery purpose and even gifted him a car (Skoda Fabia) from the same money so that he could not travel by bus which he used to.

And now after so many years, he completely changed and became inhuman. This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well.

How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse.

If I would be aware that in future I will have go through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12years,then I would have rather choosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him.

He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and than again post divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a living relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced.

These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful.

Hence, my only intention of this message is to show everyone that, this man is stopped so low and I want to show his true colours.

Cheater can be of any caste and one who has good upbringing will never cheat. Hence, I request everyone not to go by the religion of a man.

Justice to be prevailed."

The divorce battle

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently embroiled in an ugly divorce and property battle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The latter had recently accused the actor and his family of torturing her.

Nawazuddin-Aaliya's marriage and divorce

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009, and they have two kids -- Shora and Yaani.

In 2021, Aaliya sent a divorce notice to the actor on the grounds of domestic violence and torture.

Last month, Aaliya reportedly filed a complaint against the actor’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. This came after Nawazuddin’s mother filed an FIR against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor's home.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin continues to remain untraceable. If reports are to be believed, then the actor is staying put at a hotel and will be back in the limelight only after the dispute gets sorted.

