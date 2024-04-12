 WATCH: Israeli Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Shah Rukh Khan's Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam Song From DDLJ
Last year, Halevi made his Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Akelli' film, which was directed by Pranay Meshram

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Seems like Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, best known for his role in 'Fauda' series, is a big fan of Hindi cinema.

In a recent video captured by ANI, Halevi can be seen crooning the 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam' song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Without any pause, he perfectly hummed a few lines from the track, highlighting his love for Indian songs.

In 2022, Halevi visited India for the first time and met with many celebrities from the Indian cinema including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, and Vivek Agnihotri.

FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Joins Israel's Fight Against Hamas
article-image

During his maiden visit to India, he did not forget to showcase his singing talent. At an event in Delhi, he sang the famous Hindi song 'Yaara Teri Yaari', as well as crooned lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak'.

Interestingly, last year, Halevi made his Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Akelli' film, which was directed by Pranay Meshram.

Speaking about the opportunity, Halevi earlier said, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. " His 'Fauda' co-star Amir Boutrous from Israel also appeared in 'Akeli'.

