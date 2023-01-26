WATCH: Bihar man who went to protest ends up watching 'Pathaan'; says 'Jai Hind sunke Rongte Khade hogye' | Twitter video screengrab

Patna: In a hilarious viral video from Bihar, a man in an interview with a local news channel explains how he was reportedly forced to watch the movie Pathaan. The man is interviewed outside a theatre and he goes on to explain how he had purportedly come to protest and disrupt the show on Thursday but since there was nobody at the theatre to join him, he went inside and saw the picture on a free ticket that was allegedly offered to him by someone. He even claims that he will come to watch the film once again since he was in the 'protest mood' and did not enjoy the show as much as he could have, had he been there with an intention to actually watch the picture.

The man says, "I was forced to watch the film, I had come to protest." The reporter goes on to ask him if all the protest around the film is fake and he responds to this saying, "I had come to protest yesterday and even tore posters of the film, but today when I came in to protest nobody was here. I thought I got money after the protest yesterday and I will get some more today so I came in today. I liked the second half of the movie, the first half was also good but I will come again tomorrow to watch it."

'Rongta Khada hogya ekdum'

The man is heard saying in hindi, "First half bhi acha tha lekin second half bahut acha laga.. aaye the virodh karne lekin jo Jai Hind last me bola to rongta khada hogya ekdum goosebumps hogya. To pehli bar virodh me dekh liye ab ek bar samarthan me dekhenge. Movie acha laga."

On Thursday, the makers of Pathaan revealed that the film had the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. It collected ₹106 crore worldwide.

Reporyedly, Pathaan has triumphed over 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', which was the biggest non-holiday opener until now.

