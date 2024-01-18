Watch Bhakshak Teaser: Bhumi Pedenkar Plays A Feisty Investigative Journalist Who Brings To Light A Heinous Crime

Netflix on Thursday (January 18) said its upcoming film "Bhakshak", starring Bhumi Pednekar, will start streaming on the platform from February 9. Inspired by true events, the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

According to the makers, "Bhakshak" explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. It also features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar.

Pednekar stars as Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

Pulkit of "Bose: Dead or Alive" fame said the team's aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change "I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Verma, producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said the banner believes in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens.

"This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections. We're excited to collaborate with Netflix to share this impactful story with audiences worldwide," he said.

"'Bhakshak' is a hard-hitting story inspired by true events. The film follows a determined journalist who strives to bring justice against all odds. With stellar performances by Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and an incredible ensemble, the film is our attempt to tell riveting stories with incredible makers. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies entertainment, the investigative drama emphasises our commitment to spark meaningful conversations and leave a lasting impact with our feature films," added Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India.

Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath are credited as writers on the upcoming film.