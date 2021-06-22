Watch: BB14 fame Nikki Tamboli slays in new single 'Shanti' by Millind Gaba

One of Punjab's most popular and loved music artists, Millind Gaba, shot to fame for his versatility and signature style in the Punjabi pop culture landscape.
He is now out with another stellar party song in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series - 'Shanti'.
The track, also featuring actress Nikki Tamboli, is an out-and-out fun and upbeat song with an equally colourful and interesting music video.
Penned and composed by Millind Gaba, with additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, 'Shanti' features Millind Gaba stealing Nikki Tamboli’s heart one line at a time with complete swag.
The music video is directed by Satti Dhillon.
Sharing the song on her official Instagram account, Nikki wrote, "The sassiest track 'Shanti' is finally here. It is time to jazz up your playlist. Song out now. Tune in."
"Shanti is guaranteed to have you grooving. I had a lot of fun filming this one with Millind Gaba and hopefully, everyone will love it just as much," she had earlier said.
Millind Gaba said, "Shanti is a fun party song. The lyrics and music are catchy and the sets are really bright with pop colours. I’m sure my fans are going to love it."
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said, "With Millind in the pop-rap space you can always expect a completely entertaining track and that’s what 'Shanti' is. Millind and Nikki Tamboli’s energy and chemistry in the song is a must-watch."
Nikki Tamboli, who was one of the finalists of 'Bigg Boss 14', recently shot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in Cape Town, South Africa. She is back to Mumbai now.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)