Watch: BB14 fame Nikki Tamboli slays in new single 'Shanti' by Millind Gaba

One of Punjab's most popular and loved music artists, Millind Gaba, shot to fame for his versatility and signature style in the Punjabi pop culture landscape.

He is now out with another stellar party song in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series - 'Shanti'.

The track, also featuring actress Nikki Tamboli, is an out-and-out fun and upbeat song with an equally colourful and interesting music video.

Penned and composed by Millind Gaba, with additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, 'Shanti' features Millind Gaba stealing Nikki Tamboli’s heart one line at a time with complete swag.

The music video is directed by Satti Dhillon.

Sharing the song on her official Instagram account, Nikki wrote, "The sassiest track 'Shanti' is finally here. It is time to jazz up your playlist. Song out now. Tune in."