Watch 'Ardh' Trailer: Rubina Dilaik marks her OTT debut with Rajpal Yadav-starrer social drama

Rubina Dilaik, Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda are all set to star in the upcoming web film 'Ardh', which will premiere on 10th June.

Produced by Pal Music and Films, and written and directed by Palash Muchhal, the movie marks Rubina Dilaik’s debut in films and portrays Rajpal Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar.

As seen in the trailer, the story showcases how a small-town guy, Shiva (Rajpal Yadav) struggles to become an actor in the city of dreams, Mumbai despite being a great theatre actor. Now to survive in the city and earn his bread and butter, he pretends to be a transgender (Parvati) with the support of his wife (Rubina Dilaik) and seeks money in the local trains and at the signals in Mumbai. It is the story of a dreamer in the city of dreams and goes on to explore whether he manages to fulfil his dreams, or his dreams get crushed in this fast-paced, cut-throat city of Mumbai.

The voice-over of the film has been done by the popular and legendary actor, Jackie Shroff and the songs are sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rubina Dilaik, Divya Kumar, Parry G and Amit Mishra.

Composed by the writer and director, Palash Muchhal, the audience will get to witness 6 songs as part of the film.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we take pride in focussing on entertainment inclusion by partnering with new-age storytellers who have diverse and entertaining stories to tell. Ardh is a unique story with Rajpal Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar and Rubina Dilaik in her debut film. The story provides a new spin on the life in the city of dreams and with 'Ardh' being available on AVOD, we are confident that the movie will appeal to many viewers in India and across the world”.

Palash Muchhal said, “'Ardh' is the story of almost every dreamer in Mumbai and we've tried to keep the movie as close to reality as possible. It's something that a lot of people will connect to as it's the story of the people”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sexy Rubina Dilaik sets the internet ablaze as she chills by the pool in a skimpy green bikini

Rajpal Yadav said, “Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true. Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors. In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati who are fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honoured to be telling it”.

Rubina Dilaik said, “As my debut project, I am all prepared to soak in the experience and learning that will come along the journey. I have stepped in with a blank slate, and I feel secure to have started my new innings with a visionary like Palash and a talented co-star as Rajpal Sir”.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:44 AM IST