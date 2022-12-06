e-Paper Get App
Watch: Akshay Kumar's FIRST look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj revealed; first schedule of film begins in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video from his upcoming period drama 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
The first schedule for director Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi period drama 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has commenced in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video from the upcoming period drama.

"जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी," he captioned his post.

The actor’s Marathi debut has build immense amount of anticipation amongst movie goers.

The movie is about the story of seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history.

The film is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' also stars Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

Did Akshay Kumar drop a hint about returning as Raju in Hera Pheri 3?
article-image

