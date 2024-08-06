Watch: Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video As He Begins Shoot Of Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn | Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is riding high on the success of his recent release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has now started shooting for Son Of Sardaar 2. The actor took to Instagram and shared a black and white behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film as he began the shoot.

In the video, we first see Ajay offering his prayers at the Gurdwara. Later, the scene shifts to lively beats, with the director capturing Mrunal Thakur and Chunky Panday dancing to the dhol rhythms. The video also features brief appearances by his son, Yug Devgn, and his nephew, Aaman Devgan. Sharing the montage on Instagram, Ajay wrote, "The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team."

Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the comedy film released in 2012. The film Son of Sardaar starred Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

In the second instalment, reportedly, Ajay is all set to have a clash with Sanjay Dutt. However, as per recent reports, Sanjay Dutt has been replaced by Ravi Kishan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Earlier, during fan engagement on Instagram through an 'Ask Me Anything' session, he was questioned about a sequel to his popular film Son of Sardaar. To which he responded in his humorous style, and said, "Thoda ruk jaao Paaji (Just wait a bit, buddy)."

The shooting of Son Of Sardaar 2 commenced in the UK, and is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under their banner, Devgn Films, in association with SOS 2 Limited. It is also backed by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.