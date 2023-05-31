WATCH: Ajay Devgn buys swanky new car worth whopping ₹2.08 crore - Details inside

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has expanded his coveted car collection with yet another brand new luxury automobile. The actor is known to be quite fond of cars and has some of the most sought-after models in his priceless collection. From Rolls Royce to Mini Cooper, Ajay has left no stone unturned to get home the best and most expensive cars for himself as well as for his family.

And now, the actor bought himself yet another swanky set of wheels as he got home a luxurious BMW i7 EV.

Looks like it is the season of car purchases as within in week, Ajay is the third celeb to buy a car, after Bipasha Basu and Kiara Advani.

Ajay Devgn buys new BMW

Ajay was recently seen zooming around the city in his new car and he made sure to grab eyeballs on the streets of Mumbai with the powerful and sleek model.

The actor purchased the BMW i7 EV from the German automaker around a month ago. The luxury car is priced at a whopping Rs 2.08 crore in Mumbai and it is the brand's flagship EV sedan in the country.

He opted for the exclusive Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic colour. The car boasts of a top speed of 239 kmph, and it can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in under just 4.7 seconds.

The car also comes with a 31 inch, 8K cinema screen mounted on the roof and it can stream videos through Amazon Fire TV. A PS-5 can also be connected to the screen to enjoy gaming inside the comfort of the car.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in 'Maidaan', co-starring popular south actress Priyamani. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh and others.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing a football coach for the first time, and it will reportedly portray the folden era of Indian football, which is the period from 1952 to 1962.

The film is slated to release in the second half of 2023.

