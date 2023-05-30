In Pics: Kiara Advani buys uber-luxurious car worth nearly ₹3 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently one of the most successful artists in the film industry

She recently got herself her very own luxury set of wheels, adding further to her swanky car collection

Kiara bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach S580 4Matic just a few days ago

The swanky new car is priced at a whopping Rs 3 crore

She was spotted taking it around the city for a ride for the first time on Tuesday

The car boasts of world-class features like dashcam, numerous air bags, parking cameras, LED display, headlamps, heaters, air-conditioner, keyless start, and others

Kiara was seen stepping out in the city to dub for her upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha

The actress recently returned from a Japanese vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara also has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan in her kitty

