In Pics: Kiara Advani buys uber-luxurious car worth nearly ₹3 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently one of the most successful artists in the film industry
She recently got herself her very own luxury set of wheels, adding further to her swanky car collection
Kiara bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach S580 4Matic just a few days ago
The swanky new car is priced at a whopping Rs 3 crore
She was spotted taking it around the city for a ride for the first time on Tuesday
The car boasts of world-class features like dashcam, numerous air bags, parking cameras, LED display, headlamps, heaters, air-conditioner, keyless start, and others
Kiara was seen stepping out in the city to dub for her upcoming film Satyaprem ki Katha
The actress recently returned from a Japanese vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara also has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan in her kitty
