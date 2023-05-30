Akshay Kumar makes statement with ₹35,000 'LED bag'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Monday evening from Uttarakhand

The actor greeted the paparazzi waiting for him with his usual swag

But it was his unique backpack which stole the show

Akshay made heads turn as he carried an 'LED bag' resembling a masked face

As per reports, the bag costs a whopping Rs 35,000

Known as The Dragon Eye LED bag, it is completely waterproof, and has a screen and a display. It also has a built-in power bank to charge devices

The LED bag is usually used by travellers and motorcyclists to carry more stuff in a compact space

