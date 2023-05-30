Akshay Kumar makes statement with ₹35,000 'LED bag'

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Monday evening from Uttarakhand
The actor greeted the paparazzi waiting for him with his usual swag
But it was his unique backpack which stole the show
Akshay made heads turn as he carried an 'LED bag' resembling a masked face
As per reports, the bag costs a whopping Rs 35,000
Known as The Dragon Eye LED bag, it is completely waterproof, and has a screen and a display. It also has a built-in power bank to charge devices
The LED bag is usually used by travellers and motorcyclists to carry more stuff in a compact space
Thanks For Reading!