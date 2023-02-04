WATCH: Actor Siddharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer ahead of wedding with Kiara Advani on Feb 6

ANI

Actor Siddharth Malhotra arrived on Jaisalmer airport in Rajasthan on Friday evening as anticipation for another celebrity wedding has reached its peak. Siddharth Malhotra is set to tie the knot with his 'Shershaah' co-star Kiara Advani in a wedding ceremony on February 6.

Kiarana Advani, Manish Malhotra reach Jaisalmer

Siddharth Malhotra's bride-to-be Kiara reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon in Mukesh Ambani's charter plane, accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his team. Suryagarh palace hotel has been decorated for the royal wedding functions which will start tomorrow.

All developments about the wedding were kept under wraps for this Bollywood couple. However, with the arrival of Kiara in Jaisalmer, it has been confirmed that this star couple is going to begin their new journey together.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of craze to see Kiara, who was spotted outside Jaisalmer airport in a white outfit. The functions of Siddharth and Kiara's royal wedding will start from Sunday.

Some guests will accompany the bride and groom today, while the rest of the guests and relatives will arrive on Sunday.

As per sources: "The wedding functions will start from February 5. The process of arrival of guests has started. Strong security has been kept outside Jaisalmer airport. Special cards and bands have been made for the drivers to enter the hotel."

Mehandi artist Veena Nagda arrived from Mumbai on Friday to apply henna for the bride.

