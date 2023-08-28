WATCH: Aamir Khan Sings Tere Hawaale & Kahani At Laal Singh Chaddha Reunion | Photo Via Twitter.

A few days back, Aamir Khan hosted a reunion at his residence in Mumbai as Laal Singh Chaddha completed one year since its release on August 11. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, the film was an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Now, there are inside videos from the reunion party doing rounds on social media, in which the Ghajini actor can be seen singing tracks like Tere Hawaale and Kahani from Laal Singh Chaddha with Shilpa Rao and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

After Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir decided to take a break from acting for "a year and a half", to prioritise family over career. He was supposed to do a film called Champions next; however, he decided to opt out of it and said that he would now be producing the project.

He was last seen in Salaam Venky, where he made a cameo appearance. Directed by Revathy, the film starred Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. It was theatrically released on December 9, 2022.