Was Ranbir Kapoor FIRST Choice For Raanjhanaa Instead Of Dhanush? Aanand L. Rai REACTS

Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, continues to remain a fan's favourite, even after years of its release. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also featured Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhaskar.

Recently, Aanand L. Rai addressed whether Ranbir Kapoor was initially considered for Raanjhanaa. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he explained why he chose Dhanush for the role. He stated that, for him, it was all about the actor. "As a director who had just tasted success with Tanu Weds Manu, if I had more faith in myself, I would have made Tanu Weds Manu 2. But I and Himanshu (Sharma) felt that a story like Raanjhanaa needed to be told. We figured out that what has worked for us is our story, being true to our story and casting," he added.

Further, the filmmaker said that if Raanjhanaa had been made, it would have been Dhanush, as the story's requirement was ordinariness.

"An actor who keeps himself simple and lets himself blend into the crowd, which is a difficult thing, I believe, is Ranbir Kapoor, but he was not available at that time and as we were searching for such an actor, we found Dhanush."

Meanwhile, on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa, Dhanush confirmed his reunion with Aanand for a film titled Tere Ishk Mein.

Last year, the film was announced that was it stated that it would release this year. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon will be cast opposite Dhanush. The film shooting is likely to start in October this year.