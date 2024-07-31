Kriti Sanon SKIPS Posing with Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Turns Bikini Babe In Greece

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 31, 2024
Kriti Sanon is currently in Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend, Kabir Bahia and others.
Photo Via Instagram
Kriti Sanon jetted off to location of Greek island Mykonos to celebrate her 34th birthday on July 27.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kriti Sanon wrote, "My kinda vibe, My people."
Kriti Sanon skipped posing with her boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, amid dating rumours, who also accompanied her to Greece.
Kriti Sanon turned bikini babe and posed in a printed bikini top and a blue skirt which had a slit.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead.
Next, Kriti Sanon will reunite with Kajol for Do Patti. With this, she will also make her debut as a producer.
