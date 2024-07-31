5 Must-Watch Bollywood Movies That Feature Olympics

By: Rahul M | July 31, 2024
The Paris Olympics 2024 are currently taking place in the City of Light. It started on July 26 and will continue until August 11
IOA | Instagram
While the athletes are presenting Team India on the international platform, check out the list of Bollywood movies that honour the beauty of the Olympics and its players
IOA | Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's 2024 movie Chandu Champion is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar winning the first gold medal for India in 1972 at Germany's Paralympics
Kartik Aaryan | Instagram
Featuring the sport of football, actor Ajay Devgn's Maidaan film represents the Indian football team participating in the Melbourne Olympics and the Rome Olympics in 1956 and 1960, respectively
Ajay Devgn | Instagram
Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation, or just Gold, is a 2018 film featuring actor Akshay Kumar. It is based on the journey of India's hockey team at the 1948 Summer Olympics
Akshay Kumar | Instagram
Bhaag Milka Bhaag is one of the most iconic biographical sports dramas. Released in 2013, it is based on the life of Indian athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh, starring actors Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar | Instagram
The film Soorma is not based on an Olympic event, but it features the biography of the life of former Olympian and Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The actors for the movie were Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu
Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram
