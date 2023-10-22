 Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside

Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside

Valimai actor Ajith is currently facing an issue with his home in Chennai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside |

Popular Tamil actor Ajith's Chennai home is currently facing issues, which has led to the wall of his home being demolished, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The actor resides in Injambakkam, a locality in the south of Chennai, after moving from Thiruvanmiyur. The report states that due to the road expansion and rainwater drainage works underway in his locality, a wall in his home has been demolished.

Apart from Ajith's walls, the surrounding walls of other houses in the same area have also been demolished, and due to this, Ajith's household is not able to enter the house directly from the beach.

The actor had reportedly renovated his house in 2017 to bring some 'modern' changes to the decor.

Actor Ajith renovated his home to bring some modern changes to his residence in 2017. Thus, Ajith and his family had to shift into a different rented house. 

Read Also
Celebrating Ajith Kumar through 15 landmark films of his career
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone Looks Fiery In Red Midi Dress

Deepika Padukone Looks Fiery In Red Midi Dress

Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside

Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside

KGF Star Yash Demands ₹150 Crore To Play Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

KGF Star Yash Demands ₹150 Crore To Play Ravan In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report

The Girlfriend First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Is Intriguing In This Unusual Love Story

The Girlfriend First Look: Rashmika Mandanna Is Intriguing In This Unusual Love Story

Salman Khan's Veergati Producer Babubhai Latiwala Dies At 74

Salman Khan's Veergati Producer Babubhai Latiwala Dies At 74