Wall Of Tamil Actor Ajith's Palatial Chennai Home Demolished - Details Inside

Popular Tamil actor Ajith's Chennai home is currently facing issues, which has led to the wall of his home being demolished, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The actor resides in Injambakkam, a locality in the south of Chennai, after moving from Thiruvanmiyur. The report states that due to the road expansion and rainwater drainage works underway in his locality, a wall in his home has been demolished.

Apart from Ajith's walls, the surrounding walls of other houses in the same area have also been demolished, and due to this, Ajith's household is not able to enter the house directly from the beach.

The actor had reportedly renovated his house in 2017 to bring some 'modern' changes to the decor.

