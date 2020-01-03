Waiting for Diljit Dosanjh to see Kylie Jenner grooving to a Punjabi track

'Good Newwz' actor Diljit Dosanjh's love for the 22-year-old beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is no secret! In fact Punjab's pop star has also dedicated a track to Kylie, named 'Kylie & Kareena'. Not just that, he doesn't shy away from leaving flirtatious comments on Kylie's Instagram. Well! Fans are now enthusiastically waiting for Diljit's reaction on a viral video which shows Kylie grooving to a Punjabi track.

In a video that's been going viral on Instagram, the 'Life of Kylie' reality show's star can be seen dancing to the hit track 'Mundiyan Song' from Baaghi 2. Kylie Jenner celebrated her celebrated New Year's eve with her girl pals in LA. The youngest self-made billionaire was spotted at LA's hotspot Delilah with her besties. Kylie shared glimpses of the night on her Instagram.

Kylie went all glam as she donned a sexy silver sequenned dress with silver thigh-high boots. In the pictures, the diva can be seen having a blast at the club with her girl gang. She captioned the pictures, "when the tequila hits 😂🎉🎈🥂"