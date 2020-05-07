Vizag gas leak: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other stars offer condolences to affected families

Visakhapatnam: From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, from Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda and Nani, several sourthern superstars offered condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate gas leak at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

At least 10 casualties have been reported at the time of publishing, while hundreds were rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in the eyes.

Reacting to the shocking news, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG."

Allu Arjun too prayed for the safety and well being of the victims. "It's really heart breaking to see Vizag, which one of the most special places in my life, in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest," he wrote.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, "Jersey" actor Nani took to social media and wrote: This is heartbreaking .. it's just getting more and more worse .. helpless and all we are left to do is pray."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is known for helming the "Bahubali" franchise, is extremely disturbed by the visuals from the Vizag Gas Leak.

"Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones," Rajmouli added.

"Arjun Reddy" star Vijay Deverakonda too tweeted about the tragic incident.

He said: "Vizag, we all are thinking and praying for you."

Actress Pranitha Subhash found the news "heart wrenching".

"VizagGasLeak news is just heart wrenching Persevering face.. My prayers with the families of the bereaved.. #PrayForVizag 2020 - I'm just speechless," Pranita tweeted.

Actor Ram Charan is also heartbroken. " Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag," he grieved.