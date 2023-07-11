Vivan Bhathena On His Latest Web Series: Kafas Shows It’s Okay To Talk About Male Sexual Abuse

Vivan Bhathena | Pic: Instagram/vivanbhathena_official

Vivan Bhathena is currently seen in the web series Kafas. It also stars Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh and is based on the sensitive topic of child abuse. It is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The Free Press Journal caught up with Vivan for an exclusive chat.

Vivan plays the antagonist Vikram Bajaj in Kafas. When asked about what kind of roles he would like next, he shares, “Hopefully people will take notice. I can do more character roles not only as a villain but much more. In one film we just have four lines, but in OTT we’re getting space. Thus it opens up more avenues for actors.”

He adds, “Kafas is a show which shows that it’s okay to talk about male sexual abuse as in India we don't talk about it.”

When asked about his own personal experiences and if he ever was a victim, Vivan replies, “I have seen this happening. I wasn’t a victim because I am from Mumbai. I never gave across that energy therefore nobody could take advantage of me. It did happen once while I was new. That point of time I was angry with them but now, I feel pity for them because such people are sexually frustrated and thus they do such weird activities. They can’t experience a normal life.”

He further shares, “Earlier, men were not expected to talk about such sensitive topics openly. It’s very important for kids to talk with their parents if they are subjected to such issues. People who are trying such things will be questioned and legal action can be taken against them.”

We then asked Vivan about the infamous ‘casting couch’. “This is prevalent in every profession. Our industry is much more susceptible so it’s more in the news. It becomes big news but no one bothers about girls suffering in offices. However, now some solutions is coming up with regards such sexual abuse. People are understanding that it’s not okay and contracts are signed nowadays and proper measures are taking place so everyone is cautious and alert,” he avers.

Vivan then talks about his career and projects. “I have taken a break from TV for 12 years. Last year, one South film had released titled Bimbisara. It was a mythological film. Now I have one more show with an OTT platform,” he says.

On a parting note, we probed him if he has any more South Indian projects in his kitty. “I don't work for money. I look at the producer and other things. I have two successful films down South and I choose films very carefully. I look at the intention of the film and others involved in it,” he concludes.