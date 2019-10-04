Viral Video: Watch this shepherd lip-sync to Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song

Twitter was in awe of this video and enjoyed the entertaining reel. One user wrote, "Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy", while another added, "He is happy and enjoying in whatever he have, I want to be like him."

Recently makers of Hum Aapke Hai Koun hosted a special screening of their film on the occasion of completing 25 years at the Liberty Cinema. The multi-starrer family saga also saw Madhuri Dixit Nene opposite Salman Khan.

Hum Aap Ke Hai Koun's immense box office success didn't just include its earnings, an estimated Rs 2 billion, it also extended to its many accolades. Songs like 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewanaa' and 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam continue to be recognised today.

The film received National Film Awards for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Director, six Screen Awards, as well as five Filmfare Awards.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie was bankrolled by Rajshri Productions.

