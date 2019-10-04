Viral Video: Watch this shepherd lip-sync to Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' song

Videos of random people crooning to songs of Bollywood superstars may not seem new to netizens. Adding another to the list of viral videos is that of a man walking his sheep on a field. Find it mundane?
Apparently the big deal about it is the fact that he is lip-syncing to Salman Khan's 1994 Hum Aapke Hain Koun song - Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwaa. He sings "Inko Hum Le Ke Chalein Hain, Apne Sang Apni Nagariya," as his flock of sheep follow him.
Twitter was in awe of this video and enjoyed the entertaining reel. One user wrote, "Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy", while another added, "He is happy and enjoying in whatever he have, I want to be like him."
Recently makers of Hum Aapke Hai Koun hosted a special screening of their film on the occasion of completing 25 years at the Liberty Cinema. The multi-starrer family saga also saw Madhuri Dixit Nene opposite Salman Khan.
Hum Aap Ke Hai Koun's immense box office success didn't just include its earnings, an estimated Rs 2 billion, it also extended to its many accolades. Songs like 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewanaa' and 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam continue to be recognised today.
The film received National Film Awards for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Director, six Screen Awards, as well as five Filmfare Awards.
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie was bankrolled by Rajshri Productions.
