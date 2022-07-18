Vineet Kumar Singh opens up on his body transformation for 'Rangbaaz 3': 'Gaining 10 kilos was strenuous'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has time and again proved to be one of the versatile actors in the entertainment industry.

After a stellar performance in 'Mukkabaaz', the actor has given us some refined characters that are unforgettable and have left a long lasting impact in people’s minds. He played an army officer in 'Betaal' and an air force pilot in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Vineet Kumar Singh had taken the internet by storm when trailer of his upcoming show 'Rangbaaz 3: Darr Ki Raajneeti' dropped on July 15.

Stepping into the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) the actor had to undergo an extreme body transformation where he gained 10 kilos in a short span of time.

He transformed himself as a boxer for 'Mukkabaaz' and for that he had undergone one year rigorous training in Punjab with boxers. Now again, he did his transformation for 'Rangbaaz'.

Opening up about the same, he says, ”Gaining 10 kilos for the role was quite strenuous but it was the need of the character and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing. I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as a meaty character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it.”

Vineet Kumar Singh will also be seen in some interesting projects this year titled 'SIYA', 'Aadhaar' and 'Dil Hai Grey'.