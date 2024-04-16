Vikrant Massey Remembers His Time In Balika Vadhu, Says, 'It Was A Very Big Show'

Vikrant Massey has gone ahead to be one of the most loved personalities in the world of Indian Cinema. With his performance in 12th Fail, the actor has gone ahead to garner a lot of love and appreciation world wide and has also received massive recognition.

However, for people who do not know of Vikrant's earlier days in the industry, the actor was once a part of Colors TV's super hit show 'Balika Vadhu.' In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor spoke about his initial days and recalled his stint with Balika Vadhu. Recollecting the same, Vikrant said, ''I have been very lucky. Like during my earlier television days, I was a part of a show called 'Balika Vadhu,' which was so massive that people have been very generous. Balika Vadhu was widely received by the whole country and the neighboring countries as well, it was a very big show in the sub continent itself. So I have had my small bits of validation and appreciation from time to time which keeps the hope alive.''

Vikrant, who was last seen in 12th Fail is all set to come back with The Sabarmati Report.