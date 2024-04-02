Vikrant Massey Birthday: From Broken But Beautiful To 12th Fail, Actor's Must Watch Movies & Web Series

Vikrant Massey has established himself as a versatile talent in both Bollywood and the world of OTT platforms. Transitioning seamlessly from television to the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself with his impressive body of work. Here's a curated selection of his standout performances across films and web series that are sure to captivate audiences.

Broken but Beautiful: This mesmerizing series intricately weaves together the threads of love, loss, and healing. With poignant storytelling and authentic portrayals, the show captivates viewers with raw emotions and relatable experiences. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of 'Veer' in the series is captivating, bringing to life the complexities of love, loss, and longing with unparalleled finesse.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Mirzapur: Mirzapur needs no introduction in India's OTT landscape. With a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, the show delivers a gripping Indian crime thriller that mesmerizes with its intense narrative and stellar performances. Massey's portrayal of Bablu Pandit showcases his versatility and talent, effortlessly transitioning from a mild-mannered college student to a shrewd, strategic mastermind.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbaikar: Directed by Santosh Sivan, Mumbaikar is an action thriller that revolves around diverse characters navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai. Vikrant Massey shines brightly in the series, effortlessly capturing the essence of resilience and determination amidst chaos. His nuanced performance resonates deeply, portraying a character that embodies the spirit of the city.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Criminal Justice: Inspired by a British series, Criminal Justice is a gripping TV show featuring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The series enthralls viewers with its intricate plot, well-drawn characters, and suspenseful narrative. Massey's portrayal captures the essence of a man navigating through a legal labyrinth, leaving a lasting impact with his powerful performance.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Haseen Dilruba: Vinil Matthew's thriller Haseen Dillruba keeps viewers guessing until the very end. With Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, the film is full of unexpected surprises. Massey's performance adds depth to the intricate dynamics of love and obsession portrayed in the film, leaving a lasting impression with his compelling portrayal of emotional turmoil.

Where to watch: Netflix

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's most recent success, 12th Fail, has garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. Massey breathes life into his character, navigating the complexities of adolescence with authenticity and emotional resonance. His performance captures the essence of youth's struggles and aspirations, connecting with audiences on a deeply human level.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Celebrating Vikrant Massey's journey from Television to Bollywood, witness his growth by binge-watching his movies and web series on OTT platforms!