Vijay Varma Cheers For Rumoured Girlfriend Aaliyah Qureishi, Whistles And Records Her Performance At Mumbai Event; Videos Go VIRAL

Vijay Varma's Reaction To Aaliyah Qureishi Performing Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma has been rumoured to be dating singer and Jawan star Aaliyah Qureishi. Although neither has confirmed nor denied the speculation, dating rumours began circulating in early and mid-2026 after the two were spotted together on public outings, including stepping out of a restaurant.

Vijay Varma Can't Stop Cheering For Rumoured Girlfriend Aaliyah Qureishi

Amid the buzz surrounding their rumoured relationship, Vijay attended a special party in Mumbai celebrating the launch of Aaliyah’s album, Jhalli.

Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showing Vijay enthusiastically cheering for Aaliyah as she performed. The actor was seen whistling loudly and applauding her while she sang.

In another video, Vijay appeared to be thoroughly enjoying Aaliyah’s soulful voice, smiling as he watched her perform. He was also spotted recording her performance on his phone, capturing the special moment.

Vijay’s enthusiastic reactions have caught the attention of social media users, adding to the buzz surrounding the duo’s rumoured relationship.

Who Is Aaliyah Qureishi?

Before making her mark as an actor, Aaliyah was already a recognised name in the music industry. She made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, in which she played one of SSP Azad’s gang members.

She later appeared in Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor, where she played one of her friends. Aaliyah has also been steadily expanding her acting portfolio with projects such as Bandish Bandits and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Meanwhile, Vijay was previously in a relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple reportedly called it quits in 2025 after dating for over two years.