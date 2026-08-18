'Your Terrible Compliments…': Vijay Varma Roasts Influencer Dolly Singh Over Her 'Nation's Biggest Red Flag' Remark At IFFM- VIDEO

Vijay Varma Roasts Dolly Singh After 'Red Flag' Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma was honoured with the Best Performance award for Matka King at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The actor, who has earned praise for portraying complex and often intense characters on-screen, gave fans a glimpse of his witty side while accepting the award. During the event, influencer-actor Dolly Singh congratulated Vijay and jokingly called him the 'nation’s biggest red flag' on screen.

'Nation's Biggest Red Flag On-Screen': Dolly Singh To Vijay Varma

Dolly said, "You went on to become the nation's biggest red flag... on-screen. Because every time you walk into a scene, nobody goes, ‘Wow’... I mean, sometimes, but mostly people do, ‘Okay, who is in trouble? Who's he going to punch? Who's he going to abuse?’ So, you're a walking red flag on-screen for us."

She then highlighted the contrast between Vijay's intense on-screen persona and his reputation off-screen.

Check out the video:

Vijay Varma Gives Hilarious Comeback To Dolly Singh

Vijay, known for his sharp sense of humour, responded with a joke of his own. He said, "Just buy a piece of red cloth and keep it at home, and make as many flags as you want.”

Dolly was quick to call out the actor's comeback, replying, “I will let that lame joke pass." Vijay then turned the roast back on her, saying, "Just as I let go of your terrible compliments aside."

The exchange left both of them laughing, with Dolly eventually saying, "Okay, I will let you go before you roast me any further."

As of now, it remains unclear whether Dolly Singh’s comments and the ensuing exchange with Vijay Varma were part of a pre-planned script or spontaneous banter.

Neither Vijay Varma nor Dolly Singh has issued an official statement or addressed the exchange publicly.