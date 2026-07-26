Did Vijay Varma Share Emotional Note On Reservation? Actor Issues Clarification Over Viral Screenshot

Vijay Varma Calls Viral Reservation Post 'False' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma has issued a clarification after a screenshot of an emotional note on reservation and privilege was widely circulated on social media and falsely attributed to him. The 40-year-old actor firmly denied ever sharing the post, calling the claims completely untrue. After a screenshot falsely attributed to Vijay Varma went viral on social media, speculation quickly gained momentum.

Vijay Varma Calls Viral Reservation Post 'False'

As the claims intensified, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to set the record straight and dismiss the rumours. Vijay reposted the viral screenshot and wrote, "I never posted this. This is all false." He later shared the screenshot once again, reiterating his stance with the message, "I never posted this. This is not my story."

Check it out:

The text in the viral screenshot read, "My father bought a Maruti 800 when I was born. By the time I reached Class 12, he bought me a Honda Civic. I used to go to coaching in that car, while my best friend, who was from a Marwari family, still rode a 12-year-old Hero Honda. We appeared for a government exam. He scored well but didn't get a seat. On the result day, he rode back home crying on his bike, while I was fine. I didn't need a reservation but he did. It was his right. If not, then at least a fair chance was his right."

Vijay recently sparked dating rumours with Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, including lunch and dinner outings. Their public appearances fuelled speculation about a possible romance. However, neither Vijay nor Aaliyah has confirmed or denied the rumours, choosing to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Work Front

Vijay was last seen in Matka King, alongside Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav.

He will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming series Family Business, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles.