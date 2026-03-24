'Ambition Can Come In The Way...': Vijay Varma Says Romance Matters More To Him After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma On Love Amid Tamannaah Breakup Buzz |

Actor Vijay Varma, who was earlier in a relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, reportedly called it quits in 2025. Though the duo never publicly confirmed or denied the reports, they were often seen together on dates and at public events, exchanging PDA on social media and sharing each other's photos. However, all of that has now stopped, seemingly confirming that they have parted ways. Amid this, Vijay stated that he is a romantic at heart and acknowledged the tug-of-war between personal ambition and matters of the heart.

Vijay Varma Says Romance Matters More To Him

Speaking to ETimes, Vijay said, "Sometimes ambition can come in the way of love. Ambition and romance can fight with each other. But I have often chosen romance over anything else. I’m very sensitive and I feel things very deeply, and I think my ability to feel so deeply, something that I can’t really switch off, is probably one of the main reasons I became an actor."

Further, Vijay also spoke about how his film Gustaakh Ishq did not perform well at the box office, adding that it did not click commercially. For the film, he said he had to unlearn the toughness he had gathered from playing some extremely difficult men on screen and had to remind himself of the innocence and wide-eyed curiosity he once had when he started out as a college student in his early days at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Mumbai.

Vijay and Tamannaah reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting and working together on the sets of the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2, though they made their relationship public in 2023.

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The duo reportedly ended their relationship in 2025 after dating for over two years; however, neither has confirmed the reports.