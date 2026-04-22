Who Is Aaliyah Qureishi, The Mystery Girl Spotted With Matka King Actor Vijay Varma In Mumbai?

Aaliyah Qureishi / Vijay Varma | Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma, apart from his films and OTT series, makes it to the headlines because of his rumoured relationships. He was in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, but the two broke up. Later, there were reports of Vijay dating his Gustaakh Ishq co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and now, on Tuesday, he was spotted with actress Aaliyah Qureishi.

While it is not yet confirmed whether Vijay and Aaliyah dating, many people on social media are wondering who the ' mystery girl ' is in the Matka King actor's life.

Who Is Aaliyah Qureishi?

Aaliyah is an actress and singer. She made her acting debut with the series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, which starred Vihaan Samat in the lead role.

The actress made her big screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She played the role of Janvi in the film, one of the girls in his team. Aaliyah had grabbed everyone's attention with her performance in the film.

Apart from Eternally Confused and Eager for Love and Jawan, Aaliyah was seen in Bandish Bandits season 2 and Nadaaniyan.

Aaliyah Qureishi Instagram

Aaliyah is quite active on Instagram. She has 138K followers, and on Instagram, she has also shared many videos in which she is seen singing.

Well, now we wonder if Aaliyah and Vijay are dating or if they are just good friends.

Vijay Varma Movies & OTT Shows

Vijay was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Matka King, which has received a positive response from critics and the audience. The series also features Kritika Kamra and Sai Tamhankar.

The actor will next be seen in Netflix's series Family Business, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The release date of the show is not yet announced. But, it is expected to premiere this year.