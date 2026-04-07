'Brij Bhatti Is Very Similar To Life I've Led': Vijay Varma Opens Up About His Deep Bond With Matka King Role- Watch VIDEO

ijay Varma Opens Up About His Deep Bond With Matka King Role |

During the trailer launch of Matka King, actor Vijay Varma shared insights about his character, Brij Bhatti. He described Brij as a layered and intense personality, a middle-class man who questions why he isn’t allowed to dream big while the wealthy chase their ambitions. Vijay also revealed that he related Brij’s struggles to his own early life experiences.

Talking about his character, Vijay says that when fans meet Brij in Matka King, he is already married, has a home, and is fairly settled in life. However, Vijay adds, "Lekin sapne dekhna allowed nahi usko." Brij wants to question that. Vijay explains that his character thinks, "Agar bada aadmi sapna dekh sakta hai to mai kyu nahi. Agar wo apni kismet ke sath khel sakta hai to mai kyu nahi." He adds, "Brij's entire quest is to find out why he is not allowed to dream and he wants to dream big."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Vijay Varma says he correlates his 'Matka King' character 'Brij' to his struggling days arriving in Mumbai with just a suitcase and big dreams.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KPkYMkwSza — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2026

The actor further shared that Brij is "very similar to the life I have led." He recalled that when he came to Mumbai, all he had was three pairs of clothes, one pair of shoes, and a bunch of books packed in his suitcase. He said, "I feel like that was the connection that I found with the character."

Vijay Varma Compares His Gully Boy Character Hamza To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Hamza

A journalist asked Vijay about the coincidence of both him and Ranveer Singh playing characters named Hamza. Smiling, Vijay replied, "I guess you’re referring to Hamza, the character Ranveer Singh played in Dhurandhar, while I also played the character of the same name in Darlings." He recalled feeling "down in the dumps" when he played Hamza in Darlings, claiming that the movie and the role saved both him and his career. Vijay added, "I am very thankful to be a part of that film." He also praised Ranveer’s acting and the work he did as Hamza in Dhurandhar.

At the Matka King trailer launch, Vijay Varma talks Ranveer Singh: They worked together in Gully Boy, both played Hamza… ‘When life throws Hamza at you, make it Dhurandhar, not Darlings’

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.#VijayVarma #RanveerSingh #GullyBoy #MatkaKing #HamzaRole #BollywoodTrivia… pic.twitter.com/EYX9nuLsZk — India Forums (@indiaforums) April 7, 2026

Jokingly, Vijay said, "I’d just say, when life throws a Hamza at you, make it Dhurandhar’s Hamza, not Darlings’ Hamza."

Matka King, starring Vijay Varma in the lead alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Gulshan Grover, and Bhupendra Jadawat, will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2026. The official trailer has already been unveiled.