Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma Attempts To Change His Fortunes By Creating Gambling Network In This 1960s Crime Drama

The trailer of the upcoming series Matka King has been released by the makers, offering the first extended look at the period drama led by Vijay Varma. The show is set to premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on April 17.

The trailer introduces the world of Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay, a cotton trader in 1960s Bombay who attempts to change his fortunes by creating a gambling network known as ‘Matka’. The visuals hint at a story built around ambition, risk and the shifting social landscape of the time. As the stakes grow, the trailer suggests that the journey towards power may come with personal and moral consequences.

Alongside Varma, the series features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

The trailer suggests a narrative built around ambition and shifting power dynamics, while also attempting to recreate the social and economic atmosphere of 1960s Bombay. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, the series is created, written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

Speaking about the project, Vijay Varma said, “Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before. Our creators, Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne, gave me the creative freedom to dive deep into Brij’s world, and working alongside talented co-stars such as Kritika, Sai, and Gulshan Grover, and the entire cast, made it all the more rewarding. At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world."

Actress Kritika Kamra also spoke about her character in the series. “My character is quite different from anything I have done until now. It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience. Every scene offered an opportunity to explore her motivations and inner strength, which was both exciting and demanding as an actor. This series tells a story about people, power, and personal journeys.”

Sai Tamhankar, who plays Barkha, Brij Bhatti’s wife, shared, “On the surface, one may think that Barkha is a typical middle-class housewife. However, she is actually nuanced and layered, a forward-thinking, independent woman who is not walking in the shadows of her husband but carving her own path on her own terms. This role gave me the opportunity to explore a character that is completely different from anything I have done before.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “With Matka King, we knew we were placing a bold bet on a story that demanded scale and authenticity. Set against the volatile, fast-evolving landscape of 1960s Bombay, the series explores ambition, identity, and the price one can pay in the pursuit of legitimacy and respect. While the world is specific, the stakes are universal and that balance is what thrilled us from the very beginning.”

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule added, “Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him. Every frame reflects tension, ambition, and high stakes, with period-accurate interiors, props, costumes, and lighting to enhance the characters’ emotional journey.”