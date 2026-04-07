Watch Chand Mera Dil Teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Promise A Passionate & Intense Love Story

The makers of Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming romantic drama after the film’s posters generated buzz online.

The teaser, shared on Tuesday (April 7) introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya as Chandni, offering a brief glimpse into a love story that appears emotionally charged and youthful. Set against a contemporary backdrop, the teaser hints at a relationship marked by passion, conflict and vulnerability.

At a time when large-scale action films dominate the box office, Chand Mera Dil appears to shift focus back to romance-driven storytelling. The teaser relies on dramatic visuals and emotional moments to establish the tone of the narrative.

The tagline, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” suggests a love story that leans toward intensity and emotional extremes. Several shots in the teaser show the two lead characters navigating both tender and turbulent moments, hinting at the complexities in their relationship.

The teaser was shared with the caption, "Not every first love, gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love."

The film also marks a new on-screen pairing between Lakshya and Ananya. The teaser offers a few glimpses of their dynamic, suggesting a story centred on the emotional journey of the two characters rather than large-scale spectacle.

Chand Mera Dil is backed by Dharma Productions and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke Desouza. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

The teaser offers only a brief look at the story but establishes the emotional tone the makers appear to be aiming for. With romance at its centre, the film seems to focus on the highs and lows of a relationship shaped by intense feelings.

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.