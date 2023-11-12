VIDEO: Sidhu Moose Wala Song 'Watch Out' Gets Released, Singer's Parents Get Emotional After Listening To Son's Track | Photo Via Twitter

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa. A day after his security was taken away by the Punjab government, the incident took place.

The singer, along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh, left his house at 4.30 p.m. on May 29, 2022. Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by 19 bullets and died within 15 minutes, according to the autopsy report.

On November 12, Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Watch Out' was unveiled on YouTube ft. Sikander Kahlon. The track is currently trending at No. 10 for music on YouTube and has already surpassed 2.7 million views.

As Sidhu's new song Watch Out was unveiled today, his parents were seen getting emotional listening to their son's track. The video of Moose Wala's parents was shared by a Punjabi journalist named Gagandeep Singh on Twitter.

He wrote, "Sidhu Moosewala’s parents became emotional after listening to their son’s song, which was released today on Moosewala’s official YouTube account. The song ‘Watch Out’ had surpassed 2.1 million views in less than 1 hour. #SidhuMooseWala #WatchOut #Punjab."

Check it out:

Sidhu Moose Wala made his singing debut with a duet song, G Wagon, in 2017. Later, he shot to fame with the song So High, which was known as a gangster rap with music producer Byg Byrd.

