Video: Ranveer jams to Hrithik–Tiger’s song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff scored jackpot with Yash Raj Films‘ action entertainer War. The film has already hit the triple century mark at the box office. While the fans have loved the film and the songs, even celebrities are completely enjoying it.

Ranveer Singh was recently jamming on the ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ song. He was doing an Instagram live from his car on Maharashtra Election Day and was heading to the nearest booth to vote. Meanwhile, he was seen enjoying the song and even praised the two songs.

“I was waiting to see Hrithik and Tiger to dance together and they did not disappoint what a candy video and the song is great yaar , a great song for both of them to dance on! Fab Song and amazing performance,” said Ranveer Singh about Hrithik and Tiger.