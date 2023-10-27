Video: Famous Fashion Stylist Prasad Bidapa’s Son Arrested For Drunk Driving In Bengaluru, Spits On Cop For Being A ‘Muslim’ |

Fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa’s son Adam Bidapa was arrested on Wednesday by the Bengaluru police for driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place at near Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka New Town on Doddaballapur Main Road. Adam was booked after a complaint was filed by Rahul Unnikrishnan, a student, who accused him of driving negligently, repeatedly honking, abusing, and threatening him. He also stated that Adam almost hit his car.

Now a video shows Adam arguing with a police official in an inebriated state and spitting on him for being a Muslim. Watch the clip below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, Adam followed Rahul and intercepted his car, after which the latter called the police around 11 p.m. The cops rushed to the location and questioned Adam, why he did so. The fashion mogul’s son got into an argument with the cops, claiming he didn’t follow the car. Rahul’s complaint also suggests that Adam threatened him claiming he was connected to powerful people.

The Bengaluru police registered a case against Adam under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In March 2022, Adam was arrested for sending abusive and obscene text messages to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Her statement in the complaint copy read, "I'm a seven months pregnant. I know him because of his father. Last Friday night, I got continuous messages which are filthy and disgusting when I was with my husband at home. He has my number because I used to attend his father's fashion events. It was shocking for me to get such messages."

Read Also Animal Print Fashion Is Making Waves Again And Adding A Unique Touch To Our Wardrobes

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)