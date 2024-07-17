Video: Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff's Singham Again Climax Scene LEAKED

The anticipation for Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is high ahead of its release. Several viral pictures and videos from the shoot have also raised the excitement of fans. The makers have promised that the film, a part of the popular Singham franchise, will deliver high-octane action and gripping storyline. Now, another video from the film's shoot in Kashmir has been leaked on social media.

In the now-viral clip, it looks like Ajay Devgn arrested Jackie Shroff, who will be seen as the villain in Singham Again. Jackie's character looks furious as he walks with Singham.

Take a look at the video here:

In May 2024, a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot in Srinagar was also leaked. The clip showed Ajay in a choreographed fistfight with Jackie. They were spotted exchanging punches at a public place, with a crowd gathered in the background to witness the shoot.

A few weeks back, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared his experience of shooting for Singham Again, with Ajay and Jackie in Kashmir. On his official Instagram account, the director had shared a video which gives a glimpse of the fun they had during the shoot. Besides several behind-the-pictures of the cast and makers, the clip also features photos of snow-capped mountains, Dal Lake and the streets of the picturesque location.

Rohit said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is 'peaceful'. He also called it "Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir."

The filmmaker tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the official Instagram account of Home Ministry and wrote, "Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh among others. It is the third installment of Rohit's cop franchise.