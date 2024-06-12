Veteran TV Actor Sanjay Gandhi Faces Financial Crunch: 'Borrowing Money To Pay House Rent, Exhausted Savings During Pandemic'

Actor Sanjay Gandhi, who essayed the role of Daddaji in Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently revealed that he is unable to pay his house rent as he is facing a financial crunch. He also said that he is in desperate need of money and might also mortgage his flat in Mira Road. For those unversed, even in June 2021, the veteran actor had shared his ordeal and had opened up about his difficulty to manage each day in absence of work and money.

In an interview with ETimes, Sanjay said that actors' life is rosy when they are working and once there is no job, there is a sudden downfall. He also revealed that he is waiting for his track to resume in the show Jhanak.

"When I joined Jhanak, I was told I would initially shoot for around 20 days, followed by a two-month break, after which I would become an integral part of the storyline. However, so far, I have shot for a total of around 20 days over nine months and have waited patiently for my track to reopen. I haven’t heard from them since May. This is the tough part of being an actor," he said.

The actor also said that he needs money to live in Mumbai and he is helpless as acting is his only source of income.

"Many actors struggled during the pandemic, and I, too, exhausted my savings at that time. I live in a rented house in Andheri and have been borrowing money from my friends to pay my rent. I am on the verge of mortgaging my house in Mira Road. In desperate need of money, I need to take up a new project," Sanjay added.

Sanjay has worked in several TV shows including Naagin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was also believed to be a close friend of Rajesh Khanna and has reportedly assisted Anurag Kashyap during the filming of Udaan.