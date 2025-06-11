Veteran Actor Jeetendra To Star In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Reports

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, who is also the father of producer Ektaa Kapoor, is all set to be a part of the brand new season of the cult daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show, which was a rage back in the 2000s, will return to the television screens for a brief period, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles.

While the makers have not officially announced Jeetendra's participation in the show, reports stated that the move has been planned to add to the nostalgic value of the already much-awaited show. The veteran actor will have a cameo in the show.

Smriti will be seen reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani, which made her a household name, and Amar will be seen stepping again into the shoes of her husband, Mihir Virani.

In fact, Smriti and Amar were recently spotted at Ektaa Kapoor’s home in Mumbai, and they celebrated her birthday as well as discussed the show’s development. Smriti reportedly signed the dotted lines for the project recently, and she has already started shooting in the city with Z+ security.

Amar's shoot schedule has not been revealed yet.

If reports are to be believed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will also bring back other members from the original cast, including HIten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and more.

As per reports, the show will premiere on Star Plus on July 3, 2025, and the time slot for it will be 10:30 pm. The date is special because 25 years ago, in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on the same day, and even the telecast time was the same.