Veteran Actor Ashok Saraf To Be Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Announces CM Eknath Shinde

Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf has been selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan award, 2023. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement on Tuesday (January 30) on social media. It is the highest award given by the state government.

In his congratulatory message, Shinde noted that Saraf not only played comedy roles but also gave stellar performances as a villain and in some serious roles.

Earlier today, the official X account of Maharashtra CM shared a photo of the veteran actor and wrote in Marathi, "Senior Marathi film and theater actor Ashok Saraf has been announced by the Chief Minister @mieknathshinde for the year 2023 Mana #महाराष्ट्रभूषण Award for his substantial contribution to the field of arts. The Chief Minister spoke to Ashok Saraf and congratulated him."

The post further read, "While congratulating Ashok Saraf, he has said that not only comedy but also various shades from serious to villainous tendencies have been created through his acting and he has dominated the audience."

The 76-year-old actor started his career in Marathi theater before achieving success with hit Marathi films such as Ashi hi Banva-Banvi and Vajeer. He is known for his versatile acting skills and has been a prominent figure in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry for several decades.

Some of his notable films and shows are Dhum Dhadaka, Gupchup Gupchup, Chhoti Si Baat, Chashme Baddoor, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen and Tuza Maza Jamena among various others.