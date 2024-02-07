Valentine's week 2024: Propose Day: The Lost Island Of Melody: Underrated Bollywood Songs In The Season Of Love

Pinterest/Canva

We always stick to some songs in the chaos of traffic or the crowd but several songs exist on the margins of mainstream portals because in the history of ground algorithms, the most beautiful things reside on the lost islands of memory!

However, you can always look back to the lane of off-beat aspirations and bursting passions. Here are the top 5 underrated Bollywood songs you should listen during the Valentine's week to repeat after the immersive glory of affection!

As delicate as a feather on the wave or kites in the sky! 'Chahoon Bhi Toh' decodes the charm of fresh hesitations without much noise and we can just dive like a shimmering fish in the waters of melody! This piece of miracle will be a good practice to collect courage and stand by the box of gentle confessions! And I am sure, such confessions will never let you regret anything! The cinematic allure of the lyrics beautifully describes the sound of heart and reveals how the questions flutter inside mind to find the right answers.

It sounds like an evergreen tree of 'Chinar' which has never witnessed the season of fall, or probably a 'Chinab' which has never seen bloodshed!

The beloved wants to get remembered in a different way to dismantle the worldly perspectives. The voices of Shreya Ghosal and Shan have perfectly captured the ripples of the flowy river to evoke a sense of vitality and knock on the forgotten corners of soul!

'Dheemi Dheemi' from 'Earth' is another gem, that never loses its shine! It decodes the sparks of slow twinkles of the eyes in the shade of affection! The footprint of time when the sublime grace of existence meets the flow of desires to form an incredible cosmos of burning grace! 'Dheemi Dheemi is like another wonder that waits to get discovered!

In the light of top hits like 'Aa bhi ja' and 'Kabhi sham dhale' from 'Sur', we often forget 'Dil mein jagi dharkan aise!' somewhere in the shadows! However, this masterpiece should be considered one of the most beautiful songs to trace the very first glimpses of love. This melody dances through the outbursts of different excitements, hesitations, tides and changes during the first blooms of spring!

This contemporary classic has been written in a reverse language where the 'Nahin Ji Nahin' is a 'big yes' and a promise nobody can explain!

The duet reminds us about the golden era of the magnificent musical past of Bollywood and appeals to the five senses. But this is also an ode to the almost-disappeared gestures of love with a slight twist of playful wordplay.