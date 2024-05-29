Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Black Birdy Outfit: 'Panchi Banu Udti Chalu Mast Gagan Me'...

Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Actress Uorfi Javed has always grabbed headlines for her fashionable style statements. She has once again showcased her unique sartorial choice and made heads turn with her black bird outfit with wings. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant's video from the streets of Mumbai went viral on the internet.

In the now-viral visuals, Uorfi is seen donning black dress with cutout sleeves, and birds attached with two string. Paps termed her outfit as, 'When Fashion Meets Science'.

The video that surfaced on the internet shows Uorfi getting clicked by paps. There were many users, who reacted to Uorfi’s birdy look and dropped hilarious comments.

One of the users questioned her fashion sense and wrote, "Panchi banu udti chalu mast gagan me."

While another comments, "Creativity at its worst."

Another user wrote, "It reminds me of doctor octavious from spider man."

"Piche se bumrah sab notice kr rha hai," another comments reads.

Take a look at some other comments below:

Uorfi has made her mark in the fashion space. She is frequently praised by many as the DIY guru. However, people are not inspired by the actress' wardrobe choices every time. Her popular fashion videos have made her a regular news story.

On the work front, Uorfi has being a part of various TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained popularity in Bigg Boss OTT, and as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of reality TV show Splitsvilla. She made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.