UnWoman debutante Kanak Garg says, 'Sexuality is who you chose to fall in love with'

Kanak Garg is making her acting debut in Pallavi Roy’s directorial venture UnWoman. It’s produced by Gunjan Goel and co-produced by Susheel Sharman and Shalmali Prakash under the banner of Hashtag Films LLP. The film explores the concept of love and LGBTQ+. The Free Press Journal caught up with the newbie for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about herself, Kanak shares, “I was born in the city of Jodhpur. I was 6 months old when I left Jodhpur and I was raised in many cities. I did my bachelors degree from Delhi University. I moved to Mumbai for my masters. While doing my masters I started fashion modelling and have done a lot of modelling stuff.”

When asked how she transformed herself for the character of Sanwri, Kanak says, “I think my first conversation with my casting director was that I constantly educate myself on gender sexuality. There are books and Google educates you. Why a female for this role? Why are we not looking for more representation? They had their own valid reason. It’s with limited resources and data basis for the community. They were finding it difficult to find someone as it was during the middle of the pandemic. Working on my craft became very easy as Pallavi Roy poured out all the knowledge she had.”

Talking about her first day in front of the camera, Kanak recalls, “The camera has always been my friend. I am comfortable with it as an intruder so to say when I am performing. Despite being, so camera-friendly, the medium of the camera was so new.”

Kanak has already finished filming an international web show. “It’s titled Slave Market. I am playing one of the lead characters .The story consists of their journey in the ship. It’s about these six girls who are being sold out to Arabic countries. We are basically in the basement. This is after the slavery abolishment act. We are being clandestinely taken to Arabic countries,” she reveals.

With such varied roles in her kitty already, we quizzed her if she feels she is destined for them. “I am happy to be offered challenging and different kinds of roles. I also feel I have a niche look in terms of physical appearance. I have not seen a face like mine on-screen. So, I am looking forward to getting many such roles. It has to be a good story that speaks strongly. I am open to doing all sorts of characters.”

We then asked her to share a message on a parting note. She avers, “Sexuality is on the spectrum and also the fact that sex is not between your legs. Gender is something that society inflicts on us. Sexuality is who you chose to fall in love with. I personally feel it has to begin from a foundational level. We are having a conversation. Our film is a conversation.”

UnWoman will release in cinemas on May 5.