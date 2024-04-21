Twinkle Khanna Recalls News Claiming She Performed At Dawood Ibrahim's Parties: 'He Would've Chosen More Skilled..'

Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs. Funnybones, recently recalled how news outlets had claimed that she had performed at Dawood Ibrahim's parties.

In her latest column for The Times of India called Pizza, playbooks and a bag of pollitricks, Twinkle talked about the 'fake news' and said that the World Economic Forum released its 2024 report and ranked disinformation as the most significant future global challenge and India as the country that was likely to be most affected.

"We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler’s protests, to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus. I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood. Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news," she added.

It was earlier reported that Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were seen attending parties hosted by Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit films after a few years of working in movie such as Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Mela, among others.