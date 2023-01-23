Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor shares, 'Rom-coms are the hardest genre'

Ranbir Kapoor | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The team of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar including its lead stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan unveiled its trailer at an event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

When asked about doing rom-coms, Ranbir shared, “When I watched Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), I loved it and called Luv Ranjan and told him, ‘I want to collaborate with you for a movie’. We discussed a lot of scripts and we even launched a film with me and Ajay Devgn sir and Luv was supposed to direct it. However, later he came with a lot of ideas. We have been friends ever since. When he came up with the idea of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, I felt it had a lot of warmth, love and family values. There are very few filmmakers who make such kinds of films. I have done Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), etc. but rom-coms are the hardest genre.”

He added, “A lot of people ask me why I didn't do a rom-com after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). I feel it is very difficult to make a film like this. It might look like we are shooting abroad and having fun, but the real fun of rom-coms lie in the writing. I believe that Luv and Rahul Mody are extremely talented writers. It was fun shooting and I am happy to be a part of this film.”

Besides Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal, when asked how he sees his career in 2023, he stated, “I hope this year too turns out well as I have expectations.”

An elated Shraddha shared, “It’s been three long years since I have met all of you. Covid removed my film Baaghi 3 (2020) from the theatres. The whole process of shooting the film is fun. It was good to see the way Luv sir makes the film on the sets and the way he thinks. I hope when people see the film, they will enjoy my character.”

Director Luv revealed, “When you make a rom-com, I feel the pair has a lot of value. Also, I feel, the pair comes with its own baggage and expectations. I believe that if we have to make a rom-com on a clean slate, you need a fresh pairing. It’s strange that they both have been here for so long but have never been paired together. The freshness is a big reason to cast them.”

He concluded, “This time even the boy is mischievous like the girl in my film, otherwise people think that I always show only the girl in the bad light.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit screens on March 8.

