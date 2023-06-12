TROLLED! Did Alaya F Try To Show Her Cleavage While Posing For Paps? Netizens Ask, 'Blouse Hai Ya Bra?' (Watch)

Bollywood actress Alaya F attended producer Madhu Mantena and writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday (June 11). The couple hosted a star-studded reception for their industry friends and colleagues.

The actress, who often makes heads turn with her bold fashion, looked gorgeous in a sexy black sequin saree which she paired with a matching bralette. She was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi. Several pictures and videos of Alaya are doing the rounds on social media.

Alaya F makes heads turn in bold outfit

Alaya completed her saree look with a stone-studded necklace and opted for minimal make-up. She kept her hair open. While fans were all praises for the actress, a section of media brutally trolled her for her blouse with a plunging neckline.

Netizens brutally troll Alaya

Alaya's deep and bold blouse showed off her ample cleavage. Soon after her video was shared on Instagram, several users called her out for the 'uncomfortable' outfit. Netizens also trolled her for moving aside her saree drape to 'show her cleavage'.

A user commented on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's video, "Did she actually slid her saree drape to show her cleavage. what's with the desperation?"

"Ye blouse hai ya bra," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "She didn't hide, She slides her sari more for better view."

"Shedding clothes or wearing revealing clothes makes them what ?? 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 Rip bollywood," a comment read.

Alaya's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and in U-Turn opposite Priyanshu Painyuli.

Alaya is also set to play a pivotal role in the biopic of Srikanth Bholla, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in her kitty among other projects.